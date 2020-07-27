Visit South Bend starts ‘Mask Up’ photo contest

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Visit South Bend Mishawaka is holding a photo contest to promote wearing face coverings.

The announcement comes just as Indiana's statewide mask mandate goes into effect.

The social media contest encourages residents and visitors to wear masks and practice distancing while supporting local businesses and attractions.

They'll be giving away gift cards and passes to local businesses as rewards for the contest.

To enter, just post a photo of yourself on visitsouthbend.com wearing a mask at your favorite South Bend spot.

One winner will be selected each week through Aug. 31.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.