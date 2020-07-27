Tracking few showers and thunderstorms Monday with high levels of humidity
Gradually becoming more comfortable as a cold front pushes through Michiana
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 7:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TODAY:
A humid start. Thick, soupy air will gradually thin out, becoming less humid late in the day. A few showers and thunderstorms are likely with high temperatures in the middle 80s. Mostly cloudy skies with a strong breeze.
TONIGHT:
Comfortable! Dry, clearing. Lows in the middle 60s with a west wind up to 10mph.
TOMORROW:
A much more pleasant day, overall. High temperatures in the low 80s. Dry conditions ith mostly sunny skies.
