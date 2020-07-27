Tracking few showers and thunderstorms Monday with high levels of humidity

TODAY:

A humid start. Thick, soupy air will gradually thin out, becoming less humid late in the day. A few showers and thunderstorms are likely with high temperatures in the middle 80s. Mostly cloudy skies with a strong breeze.

TONIGHT:

Comfortable! Dry, clearing. Lows in the middle 60s with a west wind up to 10mph.

TOMORROW:

A much more pleasant day, overall. High temperatures in the low 80s. Dry conditions ith mostly sunny skies.

