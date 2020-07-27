Advertisement

Teen missing out of South Bend

Alexiana Patterson is missing out of South Bend, Indiana.
Alexiana Patterson is missing out of South Bend, Indiana.(South Bend Police Department)
Jul. 27, 2020
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Alexiana Patterson, 13, is missing out of South Bend.

She is 5′4″, 110 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen around 4:40 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of N. Taylor Street.

Alexiana was wearing a bright yellow tank top and bright yellow shorts.

She is bipolar, epileptic, has ADHD and does not have medication with her.

If you see her or have any information, please call the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-9201.

