Rohr’s reopens inside Morris Inn at Notre Dame

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WNDU) - Rohr’s officially reopened Monday inside the Morris Inn at Notre Dame.

The space used to be the home of Sorin’s but closed last fall for renovations.

The new Rohr's showcases bright lighting, wooden floors and plenty of outdoor seating, creating a modern tavern feel.

The menu is brand new and mixes classic steakhouse dishes with fresh, seasonal options.

"The idea was to have a warm and welcoming space that keeps you connected," said Jessica Reno, director of food and beverage. "So basically, creating those connections with our Notre Dame family but also the community."

Rohr's is open seven days a week for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

For more information or to view the menu, click here.

