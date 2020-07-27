Peaceful march held in South Bend hopes to promote unity

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A group peacefully marched in South Bend to promote unity within the community on Sunday.

“We want to hear the voices of others who are right here in this area, so we can start to make change in the community,” marcher Faye Anglin said.

The Mitzvah Mavens put together the march, and is a group that was founded just this year in honor of Lisa Lerman who died of cancer last November.

“I thought, this should not stop. We should continue her legacy. So, we have the Lisa Lerman Mitzvah Mavens,” founder Elisheva Salomon Lerman said.

Marchers offered support to people with rental assistance and literacy program resources, and started in a neighborhood where they felt like the need for these things is present.

“It’s not just a specific area or person that’s actually hurting for what the needs are. It’s everyone, they just don’t know how to go about it,” Anglin said.

The group started at the Family Dollar off of Lincoln Way West and marched a one mile route, all while wearing masks and using a string to physically distance themselves.

“The spread of COVID is so rapid right now, and so we want people to come out, but we also want them to feel safe as they are peacefully marching,” marcher Demetria Jordan King said.

The group’s mission is to empower people and spread kindness in the community.

“Hopefully we can bring the community together. Start to love, teach, educate, and just be great,” King said.

“Together we can bring the change. Do not wait for change. You be the change. Your voice matters, and that’s my message,” Lerman said.

Those with the Mitzvah Mavens group say they plan to have more marches like this in the future.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.