Advertisement

Peaceful march held in South Bend hopes to promote unity

By Carly Miller
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 11:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A group peacefully marched in South Bend to promote unity within the community on Sunday.

“We want to hear the voices of others who are right here in this area, so we can start to make change in the community,” marcher Faye Anglin said.

The Mitzvah Mavens put together the march, and is a group that was founded just this year in honor of Lisa Lerman who died of cancer last November.

“I thought, this should not stop. We should continue her legacy. So, we have the Lisa Lerman Mitzvah Mavens,” founder Elisheva Salomon Lerman said.

Marchers offered support to people with rental assistance and literacy program resources, and started in a neighborhood where they felt like the need for these things is present.

“It’s not just a specific area or person that’s actually hurting for what the needs are. It’s everyone, they just don’t know how to go about it,” Anglin said.

The group started at the Family Dollar off of Lincoln Way West and marched a one mile route, all while wearing masks and using a string to physically distance themselves.

“The spread of COVID is so rapid right now, and so we want people to come out, but we also want them to feel safe as they are peacefully marching,” marcher Demetria Jordan King said.

The group’s mission is to empower people and spread kindness in the community.

“Hopefully we can bring the community together. Start to love, teach, educate, and just be great,” King said.

“Together we can bring the change. Do not wait for change. You be the change. Your voice matters, and that’s my message,” Lerman said.

Those with the Mitzvah Mavens group say they plan to have more marches like this in the future.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Peaceful march held in South Bend hopes to promote unity

Updated: 1 hour ago
Marchers offered support to people with rental assistance and literacy program resources, and started in a neighborhood where they felt like the need for these things is present.

News

SBPD officer helps 12-year-old with lemonade stand, makes generous donation

Updated: 4 hours ago
When South Bend police officer Ron Glon showed up Sunday afternoon, it was not to shut it down, it was to help Jaelynn open up.

News

Funeral, burial for Regis Philbin to be held on Notre Dame’s campus

Updated: 7 hours ago
The funeral and burial for television icon Regis Philbin will be held on the University of Notre Dame’s campus.

News

4 injured in South Bend shootings early Sunday morning

Updated: 9 hours ago
Four people were injured early Sunday morning after multiple shootings in South Bend.

Latest News

Michigan

Michigan reports 0 new coronavirus deaths, 1,041* new cases

Updated: 9 hours ago
Michigan health officials reported 0 new coronavirus deaths and 1,041* new cases on Sunday.

Indiana

Indiana reports 8 more coronavirus deaths, 860 new cases

Updated: 13 hours ago
Indiana health officials update coronavirus case numbers on Sunday.

News

UPDATE: Missing teenager found safe

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 11:49 PM EDT
Teen found safe early Sunday morning.

Notre Dame

Remembering Notre Dame alum Regis Philbin

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 11:38 PM EDT
|
By Megan Smedley
Regis Philbin was a frequent guest on “Countdown to Kickoff” chatting with our late Jeff Jeffers.

News

Recent high school graduate carries on family legacy during pandemic

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 11:20 PM EDT
|
By Monica Murphy
Recent high school graduate carries on family legacy during pandemic

South Bend Cubs

South Bend Cubs will host Chicago Cubs Watch Parties

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 11:07 PM EDT
|
By Megan Smedley
The South Bend Cubs will be hosting four Chicago Cubs Watch Parties throughout the season at Four Winds Field.