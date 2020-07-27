Advertisement

Parent’s Playbook: Don’t forget to play!

Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

In the era of eLearning, local health experts remind parents to ensure playtime is a part of their children’s school days during the pandemic.

“Personal experience with my children, when, you know, they’re not getting enough playtime, they’re not sleeping as well. They’re harder to, you know, corral, and get to do productive things,” explained Dr. Bob Cassady, M.D., a physician at South Bend Clinic.

Cassady said a child’s developing brain needs multiple types of inputs (e.g. auditory, sensory, visual, and motion) to help them develop normally into functional human beings. Playtime should have an unstructured component, allowing kids to use their imaginations - and their bodies, too, to exhaust energy and maintain sound physical health.

And with the fluidity of the pandemic, families may have to be more intentional about incorporating playtime, Cassady said.

“If we’re trying to figure out how we’re going to do eLearning, which, in a way, is kind of like homeschool, right? The child is at home, and they’re getting their schooling there, even though it’s being broadcast into them through some sort of electronic device. We also have to schedule in homeschooling playtime, and you know, make sure we are being thoughtful and mindful about how they’re getting that,” said Cassady.

Playtime is therapy. Keep kids social.

Local psychotherapist Dr. Erin Leonard, PhD, calls children’s playtime “therapy” for a variety of reasons: it boosts confidence and self-esteem; enhances creativity and innovation; and even decreases anxiety.

“I think of anxiety sometimes like a glass of water. So anxiety is the water. You are the glass,” described Leonard. “Life just naturally pours water into your glass. So kids need activities that help them pour a little bit of water out so that water stays at a very manageable level.”

Maintaining friendships is also important, but kids may have to use screens - texting or safe, online chat features.

“It’s a way for them to stay connected with their friends, so when they go back to school, you know, they feel supported, and they feel excited to go back to school because they’re going to see people that they’ve been interacting with all along,” Leonard added.

