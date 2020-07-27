Advertisement

Notre Dame women’s basketball coaching staff helps organize community rally

University of Notre Dame campus
University of Notre Dame campus
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame women’s basketball coaching staff is partnering with other community organizations to sponsor a community rally.

The rally will provide backpacks, masks and hand sanitizer to elementary school students.

The rally will be Aug. 1 at Howard Park from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

According to officials from Notre Dame, “this initiative is an effort for the Irish coaching staff...to provide parents and students with safety resources and school supplies for the 2020-21 school year.”

Other sponsoring organizations include members of the South Bend Common Council, School City of Mishawaka, the South Bend Community School Corporation, The City of South Bend Mayor’s Office, Venues, Parks & Arts.

There will be social distancing markers at the rally.

Masks are required for everyone over two years old.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Goshen protesters speak out against Gov. Holcomb’s face mask order

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lindsay Stone
Those who disagree with the order say Indiana has seen a decrease in COVID deaths and that the mandate is an overreach of the government.

Michigan

Berrien County health officials give update on coronavirus trend

Updated: 1 hour ago
The latest data shows an increase in the positive testing rate and an increase in hospitalizations.

News

Notre Dame withdraws as presidential debate host site

Updated: 1 hours ago
The University of Notre Dame has withdrawn as the host site for the first of the 2020 presidential debates.

Coronavirus

Michigan reports 5 new coronavirus deaths, 488 new cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
There have been at least 6,154 deaths and 78,507 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Latest News

News

More than 60% of Ivy Tech Community College students can attend for free

Updated: 2 hours ago
The South Bend – Elkhart Ivy Tech campus currently gives away more than $650,000 in scholarships, more than any other Ivy Tech campus in the state.

Indiana

Work progressing on Delphi park honoring 2 slain girls

Updated: 3 hours ago
Progress is being made on construction of a northern Indiana park honoring two teenage girls who were killed in 2017.

Coronavirus

Indiana reports 3 more coronavirus deaths, 561 new cases

Updated: 4 hours ago
At least 2,709 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Monday, and there have been at least 62,907 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

News

Growing Kids Learning Center reopening

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Growing Kids Learning Center in South Bend reopens today.

News

Mass parties in Michiana: High risk activity during the pandemic

Updated: 6 hours ago
Mass parties in Michiana: High risk activity during the pandemic

News

Notre Dame withdraws as presidential debate host site

Updated: 6 hours ago
Notre Dame withdraws as presidential debate host site