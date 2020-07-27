Notre Dame women’s basketball coaching staff helps organize community rally

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame women’s basketball coaching staff is partnering with other community organizations to sponsor a community rally.

The rally will provide backpacks, masks and hand sanitizer to elementary school students.

The rally will be Aug. 1 at Howard Park from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

According to officials from Notre Dame, “this initiative is an effort for the Irish coaching staff...to provide parents and students with safety resources and school supplies for the 2020-21 school year.”

Other sponsoring organizations include members of the South Bend Common Council, School City of Mishawaka, the South Bend Community School Corporation, The City of South Bend Mayor’s Office, Venues, Parks & Arts.

There will be social distancing markers at the rally.

Masks are required for everyone over two years old.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.