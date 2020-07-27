More than 60% of Ivy Tech Community College students can attend for free

(WNDU) - More than 60% of Ivy Tech Community College's current students can attend class for free thanks to federal student aid and local scholarships.

The South Bend – Elkhart Ivy Tech campus currently gives away more than $650,000 in scholarships, more than any other Ivy Tech campus in the state.

Until August 14, the local campus will be giving away two laptops every day: one to a first-time student and one to a continuing student.

From Ivy Tech Community College – South Bend/Elkhart Campus:

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – Ivy Tech Community College, South Bend-Elkhart is starting an incentive program for first time and continuing students registering for fall classes.

“We know many of our students struggle with access to technology,” said Vice Chancellor of Student Success, Ethan Zagore. “We wanted to reinforce the fact that we are here to support our students through this unprecedented time and are excited to start this fall semester.”

Until August 14, Ivy Tech South Bend-Elkhart will be giving away two laptops every day; one to a first-time student and one to a continuing student. They must be registered for 6 credit hours or more starting August 24. The drawings will be held every day at 5pm on the Ivy Tech Community College South Bend – Elkhart Facebook page. The winners from Friday-Sunday will all be announced every Monday.

Continuing students are also eligible to get 1 free credit hour if they refer a friend that registers for the fall. The new student would also receive 1 credit hour.

For questions, individuals may email AskSouthBendElkhart@ivytech.edu.

Ivy Tech Students COULD Attend for FREE

Thanks to the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and many local scholarships, over 60% of our current students can attend Ivy Tech Community College AT NO COST. Ivy Tech offers approximately 600 scholarships worth $6 million. There are options for every type of student, and all that is needed is one completed scholarship application. The South Bend – Elkhart Ivy Tech campus currently gives away more scholarship dollars than any other Ivy Tech campus in the state equaling to OVER $650,000. To find out more, please contact sb-finaid@ivytech.edu or elkhart-finaid@ivytech.edu.

Express Enrollment Days

The South Bend – Elkhart campus will also be hosting Express Enrollment Days every Wednesday until August 19. These on-campus and virtual weekly events will give students the opportunity for Ivy Tech staff to assist in the enrollment process. This event helps students check off items on their enrollment checklist and gets them registered for classes with ease. We will also be building up to our statewide Express Enrollment Day on August 8. We will be open at both the South Bend and Elkhart locations to help students get through the enrollment process. Individuals interested in attending Ivy Tech can apply FOR FREE at www.ivytech.edu/apply. For students who have applied or are continuing students they can see enrollment steps at www.ivytech.edu/enroll

About Ivy Tech Community College South Bend - Elkhart

The South Bend-Elkhart campus serves students and employers in St. Joseph, Elkhart and Marshall counties from locations in South Bend and Elkhart County. The campus annually serves full- and part-time students through its academic programs with more than 3,000 employees and citizens.

Ivy Tech Community College offers traditional courses in the classroom setting and distance learning (online) opportunities. Many of our courses, degrees and certificates transfer to four-year institutions. Learn more about the South Bend-Elkhart campus below.

www.ivytech.edu/southbendelkhart

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.