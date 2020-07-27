Advertisement

More Comfortable Air Arriving

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - CHANGE IN OUR WEATHER PATTERN!! The good news, for most folks, is that we are going to have a prolonged period of drier, more comfortable, air. The bad news, for many folks, is that we have only slight chances for rain over the next week. So, a period of nice weather is coming, but since we missed most of the rain today, it means the ground will be turning drier and drier. So kind of a good news, bad news, situation. For those that can, we’ll be watering things to try and keep them green...

Tonight: Clearing and turning less muggy. Low: 63, Wind: W 5-10

Tuesday: Lots of sunshine and more comfortable. High: 84, Wind: W 7-14

Tuesday night: Variably cloudy, maybe a shower after midnight. Low: 66

Wednesday: A morning shower is possible, otherwise a mix of clouds and sunshine and comfortably warm. High: 82

