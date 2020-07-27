Advertisement

Massive parties in Michiana: Video shows hundreds of people partying outside Benton Harbor neighborhood during pandemic

By Ibrahim Samra
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s a scene becoming too familiar in Michiana -- Hundreds of people partying after midnight in the middle of a pandemic without a mask in site.

This time, it’s a video from Benton Harbor that is catching the attention of many locals, including the Berrien County Health Department’s Gillian Conrad.

“These are exactly the types of activities we want to avoid right now. They’re definitely very high risk,” Conrad says.

However, the string of large gatherings do not stop in Benton Harbor.

Police say a massive party in south bend almost turned deadly around 3 a.m. Sunday morning after four people were shot at a gathering of up to 400 vehicles.

Nearly a month earlier on June 28th, another massive party delayed paramedics from getting to the scene of a fatal crash.

And on June 7th, surveillance video shows the very moments before shots were fired outside a South Bend gas station on Olive and Betrand Streets -- known to be a hub for large gatherings similar to the one in Benton Harbor over the weekend.

“We all need to be thinking about the calculated risk that we are taking right now when we are engaging with other people and gathering in groups of any size. But it’s very important that people are staying home if they are sick, even if it is mild symptoms. All it takes is one infectious person to gather in a group with other people for the virus to take off like wildfire.”

The Benton Harbor Police Department have not responded to 16 News Now about the large gatherings. However, South Bend Police say they will be providing information about what their next steps will be in regards to the large gatherings in the next several days.

Stick with 16 News Now on-air and online as we learn more about this developing story.

