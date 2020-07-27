LIVE: John Lewis motorcade travels to US Capitol

(CNN) – Members of Congress will have a chance to pay their respects to Rep. John Lewis on Monday.

The body of the late civil rights icon will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

An invitation-only arrival ceremony will take place at 1:30 p.m. ET.

Former Vice President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden will travel to Washington to pay their respects.

As a precaution due to the coronavirus pandemic, a public viewing will take place outdoors, at the top of the east front steps of the Capitol.

Members of the public will be able to pay their respects from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday.

Visitation will also take place all day Tuesday, with mourners required to follow D.C.‘s social distancing and mask guidelines.

Lewis will lie in state in the Georgia State Capitol on Wednesday.

On Thursday, there will be services at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, followed by interment at South-View Cemetery.

Lewis died at the age of 80 following a six-month battle with cancer.

