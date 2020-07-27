Indiana reports 3 more coronavirus deaths, 561 new cases

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 3 more coronavirus deaths and 561 new cases on Monday.

At least 2,709 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Monday, and there have been at least 62,907 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Sunday: 8 more coronavirus deaths, 860 new cases were reported.

Saturday: 11 more coronavirus deaths, 934 new cases were reported.

Friday: 4 more coronavirus deaths, 1,011 new cases were reported.

Thursday: 17 more coronavirus deaths, 954 new cases were reported.

Wednesday: 14 more coronavirus deaths, 763 new cases were reported.

Tuesday: 20 more coronavirus deaths, 734 new cases were reported.

St. Joseph County has had 2,830 cases and 88 deaths.

Elkhart County has had 4,378 cases and 71 deaths.

LaPorte County has had 760 cases and 29 deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 766 cases and 11 deaths.

Marshall County has had 712 cases and 19 deaths.

LaGrange County has had 524 cases and 10 deaths.

Starke County has had 151 cases and 4 deaths.

Fulton County has had 119 cases and 1 death.

Pulaski County has had 69 cases and 1 death.

The Indiana State Department of Health has not reported the number of patients who have recovered. For more information, visit their online dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

