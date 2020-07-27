Advertisement

Indiana reports 3 more coronavirus deaths, 561 new cases

At least 2,709 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Monday, and there have been at least 62,907 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.
At least 2,709 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Monday, and there have been at least 62,907 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.(in.gov)
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 3 more coronavirus deaths and 561 new cases on Monday.

At least 2,709 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Monday, and there have been at least 62,907 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Sunday: 8 more coronavirus deaths, 860 new cases were reported.

Saturday: 11 more coronavirus deaths, 934 new cases were reported.

Friday: 4 more coronavirus deaths, 1,011 new cases were reported.

Thursday: 17 more coronavirus deaths, 954 new cases were reported.

Wednesday: 14 more coronavirus deaths, 763 new cases were reported.

Tuesday: 20 more coronavirus deaths, 734 new cases were reported.

St. Joseph County has had 2,830 cases and 88 deaths.

Elkhart County has had 4,378 cases and 71 deaths.

LaPorte County has had 760 cases and 29 deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 766 cases and 11 deaths.

Marshall County has had 712 cases and 19 deaths.

LaGrange County has had 524 cases and 10 deaths.

Starke County has had 151 cases and 4 deaths.

Fulton County has had 119 cases and 1 death.

Pulaski County has had 69 cases and 1 death.

The Indiana State Department of Health has not reported the number of patients who have recovered. For more information, visit their online dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Trump’s national security adviser has coronavirus

Updated: moments ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER and JONATHAN LEMIRE
President Donald Trump’s National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien has tested positive for the coronavirus — making him the highest-ranking official to test positive so far.

Coronavirus

Experimental COVID-19 vaccine is put to its biggest test

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By LAURAN NEERGAARD, MICHAEL HILL and JOCELYN NOVECK
The biggest test yet of an experimental COVID-19 vaccine got underway Monday with the first of some 30,000 Americans rolling up their sleeves to receive shots created by the U.S. government as part of the all-out global race to stop the outbreak.

Coronavirus

Quick testing needed for COVID-19 contact tracing to be most effective, research finds

Updated: 10 minutes ago
A recent study suggests quick COVID-19 testing and quick reporting of the results are crucial for contact tracing to work.

Coronavirus

2 MLB games postponed as Marlins deal with virus outbreak

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By STEVEN WINE AP Sports Writer
Two major league games scheduled for Monday night were postponed as the Miami Marlins deal with a coronavirus outbreak that stranded them in Philadelphia.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Vaccine testing volunteer describes feeling of participating in trials

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Dawn Baker, an anchor at WTOC in Savannah, said she never thought she'd participate in something like this.

Coronavirus

What to do when your $600 weekly unemployment check expires

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lauren Schwahn
The relief act scheduled the $600 unemployment benefit to end “on or before July 31.”

National Politics

Stimulus checks expected in virus aid; Pelosi presses GOP to quickly negotiate with Dems

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By LISA MASCARO and DARLENE SUPERVILLE
Suggesting a narrower pandemic relief package may be all that’s possible, the White House still pushed ahead with Monday’s planned rollout of the Senate Republicans’ $1 trillion effort as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi assailed the GOP “disarray” as time-wasting during the crisis.

Coronavirus

Google lets employees work from home until at least next summer

Updated: 2 hours ago
Google appears to be bracing itself for a long pandemic and that could prompt other businesses to follow suit.

National

Target to close on Thanksgiving

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Target is the latest retailer to announce it will close on Thanksgiving.

Coronavirus

Tourism, diplomacy facing pushback as coronavirus caseloads surge

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Geir Moulson and Elaine Kurtenbach
Europe’s tourism revival is running into turbulence only weeks after countries opened their borders, with rising infections in Spain and other countries causing increasing concern as authorities worry about people bringing the coronavirus home from their summer vacations.