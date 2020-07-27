Advertisement

Growing Kids Learning Center reopening in South Bend

The Growing Kids Learning Center in South Bend is reopening.
Jul. 27, 2020
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Teachers and staff are welcoming kids back to class at Growing Kids learning center on Ireland road.

A little over a year ago, a tornado destroyed the school. Luckily no one was in the building at the time.

During the demolition and construction of the new school, classes moved to a temporary location at the old Xavier school on Michigan street in South bend.

This morning, according to the “Growing Kids tornado repair” Facebook page, “it’s been a long year but everyone is back home.”

