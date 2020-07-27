Goshen protesters speak out against Gov. Holcomb’s face mask order

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Today, protesters gathered outside the courthouse in Goshen to speak out against Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb’s statewide face mask mandate.

Those who disagree with the order say Indiana has seen a decrease in COVID deaths and that the mandate is an overreach of the government.

In a Facebook post for the event, it says, “Mandatory masks and restrictions are destroying businesses and lives not saving them and creating division amongst our communities."

It went on to say, “We would like the power to tip back to the people over this issue letting businesses, schools, churches and communities choose on how the want to move forward. We plan to protest peacefully honoring our honorable police officers while advocating for your right to choose to wear a mask or not. We are not shaming wearing masks we support the decision to choose. At this point the people have the data it’s clear we need our freedom back over this issue. It’s time for your voice to be heard silent majority!”

