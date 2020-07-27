Advertisement

Goshen protesters speak out against Gov. Holcomb’s face mask order

By Lindsay Stone
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Today, protesters gathered outside the courthouse in Goshen to speak out against Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb’s statewide face mask mandate.

Those who disagree with the order say Indiana has seen a decrease in COVID deaths and that the mandate is an overreach of the government.

In a Facebook post for the event, it says, “Mandatory masks and restrictions are destroying businesses and lives not saving them and creating division amongst our communities."

It went on to say, “We would like the power to tip back to the people over this issue letting businesses, schools, churches and communities choose on how the want to move forward. We plan to protest peacefully honoring our honorable police officers while advocating for your right to choose to wear a mask or not. We are not shaming wearing masks we support the decision to choose. At this point the people have the data it’s clear we need our freedom back over this issue. It’s time for your voice to be heard silent majority!”

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Michigan

Berrien County health officials give update on coronavirus trend

Updated: 1 hour ago
The latest data shows an increase in the positive testing rate and an increase in hospitalizations.

News

Notre Dame women’s basketball coaching staff helps organize community rally

Updated: 1 hour ago
The rally will provide backpacks, masks and hand sanitizer to elementary school students.

News

Notre Dame withdraws as presidential debate host site

Updated: 1 hours ago
The University of Notre Dame has withdrawn as the host site for the first of the 2020 presidential debates.

Coronavirus

Michigan reports 5 new coronavirus deaths, 488 new cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
There have been at least 6,154 deaths and 78,507 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Latest News

News

More than 60% of Ivy Tech Community College students can attend for free

Updated: 2 hours ago
The South Bend – Elkhart Ivy Tech campus currently gives away more than $650,000 in scholarships, more than any other Ivy Tech campus in the state.

Indiana

Work progressing on Delphi park honoring 2 slain girls

Updated: 3 hours ago
Progress is being made on construction of a northern Indiana park honoring two teenage girls who were killed in 2017.

Coronavirus

Indiana reports 3 more coronavirus deaths, 561 new cases

Updated: 4 hours ago
At least 2,709 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Monday, and there have been at least 62,907 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

News

Growing Kids Learning Center reopening

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Growing Kids Learning Center in South Bend reopens today.

News

Mass parties in Michiana: High risk activity during the pandemic

Updated: 6 hours ago
Mass parties in Michiana: High risk activity during the pandemic

News

Notre Dame withdraws as presidential debate host site

Updated: 6 hours ago
Notre Dame withdraws as presidential debate host site