Cron homers in 9th as Tigers knock off Reds 3-2

CINCINNATI (AP) - C.J. Cron hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the ninth inning, and the Detroit Tigers got to Cincinnati’s bullpen for the second straight day in a 3-2 victory over the Reds.

Miguel Cabrera reached on a leadoff walk before Cron connected against Michael Lorenzen, sending an opposite-field drive deep to right.

The Reds got one back when Freddy Galvis and Aristides Aquino opened the bottom half with consecutive doubles.

Aquino advanced to third on Curt Casali’s fly ball to center, but Joe Jiménez got Joey Votto to bounce into a game-ending double play for his second save in two days.

7/26/2020 5:57:12 PM (GMT -4:00)