Berrien County health officials give update on coronavirus trend

Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Berrien County health officials are giving an update on the latest trend in the fight against coronavirus.

The latest data shows an increase in the positive testing rate and an increase in hospitalizations.

The county has seen 1,056 confirmed cases, but health officials say that's not the full picture because that's related to test strategy, and not transmission.

“We’re also seeing a decrease in mortality, I think that’s because we caught nursing homes early and they have more risk of death. Every death is a tragedy but it’s good to see those numbers declining,” said Spectrum Health Lakeland President Dr. Loren B. Hamel.

Health officials say the latest data shows more young people, under the age of 50, continue to test positive for coronavirus than any other age group.

