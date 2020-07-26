Tigers celebrate Cabrera milestones, rally 6-4 over Reds

CINCINNATI (AP) - Miguel Cabrera passed two superstars with a homer, and JaCoby Jones hit a two-run shot in the ninth off Raisel Iglesias, rallying the Detroit Tigers to a 6-4 victory over the Cincinnati Reds.

Jones snapped a 4-4 tie with his homer into the Reds’ bullpen in center field off Raisel Iglesias, who set a Reds record for a reliever with 12 losses last year.

Cabrera salvaged his four-strikeout day with a seventh-inning, two-run home run that lifted Detroit to a brief 4-3 lead and ended a tie with Adrian Beltre for 30th place on the career home run list.

7/25/2020 9:13:23 PM (GMT -4:00)