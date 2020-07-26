Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing Lafayette man

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WNDU) - A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing man from Lafayette.

Louis Rae Murdoch, 76, was last seen on Saturday around noon.

He is believed to be driving a black 2016 Hyundai Tucson with an American Flag decal on the passenger side back window, and Indiana license plate XHG328.

Murdoch is a 5′11′‘, 220 lbs, white man with black hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a Trump baseball hat, a white or black shirt and khaki shorts.

He is believed to be in danger and may require medical attention.

If you have any information on Louis Rae Murdoch, contact the Lafayette Police Department at 765-807-1200 or 911.

