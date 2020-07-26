South Bend Police looking for missing teen

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Police are looking for a missing 15-year-old boy.

Guillermo “Alex” Trancoso was last seen in the 1000 block of S. Bellevue in South Bend on Saturday around 10:00 p.m.

He is 5′6″, 135 lbs, and has short brown hair with brown eyes.

Police are told he is autistic, epileptic, diabetic and does not have glucose supplies with him. He also had a transplant surgery two years ago.

Anyone with information is asked to call the South Bend Police at 574-235-9201

