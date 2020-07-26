Advertisement

South Bend Police looking for missing teen

South Bend Police are looking for missing teen Guillermo "Alex" Trancoso.
South Bend Police are looking for missing teen Guillermo “Alex” Trancoso.(South Bend Police Department)
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 11:49 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Police are looking for a missing 15-year-old boy.

Guillermo “Alex” Trancoso was last seen in the 1000 block of S. Bellevue in South Bend on Saturday around 10:00 p.m.

He is 5′6″, 135 lbs, and has short brown hair with brown eyes.

Police are told he is autistic, epileptic, diabetic and does not have glucose supplies with him. He also had a transplant surgery two years ago.

Anyone with information is asked to call the South Bend Police at 574-235-9201

