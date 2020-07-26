South Bend Cubs will host Chicago Cubs Watch Parties

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Cubs will be hosting four Chicago Cubs Watch Parties throughout the season at Four Winds Field.

The first watch party will be held on Friday, July 31.

The Chicago Cubs will be taking on the Pittsburgh Pirates at Wrigley Field.

At Four Winds Field, gates will open at 7:00 p.m. for first pitch scheduled for 8:15 p.m.

General admission tickets are $15. Fans can sit in the seating bowl or in the outdoor grass area.

Fans can bring blankets, but umbrellas and law chairs are prohibited.

Only 1,500 tickets are available.

The South Bend Cubs will also offer a special VIP package. The Outdoor Suite package allows for six people to watch the game from one of the outdoor suites and includes a voucher for each guest to receive a hot dog or burger, bag of chips, and soda.

The package also includes two vouchers good for a tub of popcorn. Food vouchers must be redeemed at the concession stands. Table service will not be provided. Only six suites will be available and can be purchased at SouthBendCubs.com.

This event will follow the State of Indiana’s Phase 4.5 guidelines policies set by the CDC. Fans will be asked to keep at least six feet away from guests they do not know. Hand sanitizers will also be placed throughout the concourse.

Like movie night, two concession stands will be open as well as two Steakadelphia stands. There will be multiple beer stands open including the Miller Lite Tiki Hut. The Cubs Den Team Store will be open with a special Cubs sale and the splash pad will be on.

The additional Watch Party dates will be announced at a later time.

