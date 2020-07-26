Advertisement

South Bend Cubs will host Chicago Cubs Watch Parties

Photo from the South Bend Cubs
Photo from the South Bend Cubs (WNDU)
By Megan Smedley
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 11:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Cubs will be hosting four Chicago Cubs Watch Parties throughout the season at Four Winds Field.

The first watch party will be held on Friday, July 31.

The Chicago Cubs will be taking on the Pittsburgh Pirates at Wrigley Field.

At Four Winds Field, gates will open at 7:00 p.m. for first pitch scheduled for 8:15 p.m.

General admission tickets are $15. Fans can sit in the seating bowl or in the outdoor grass area.

Fans can bring blankets, but umbrellas and law chairs are prohibited.

Only 1,500 tickets are available.

The South Bend Cubs will also offer a special VIP package. The Outdoor Suite package allows for six people to watch the game from one of the outdoor suites and includes a voucher for each guest to receive a hot dog or burger, bag of chips, and soda.

The package also includes two vouchers good for a tub of popcorn. Food vouchers must be redeemed at the concession stands. Table service will not be provided. Only six suites will be available and can be purchased at SouthBendCubs.com.

This event will follow the State of Indiana’s Phase 4.5 guidelines policies set by the CDC. Fans will be asked to keep at least six feet away from guests they do not know. Hand sanitizers will also be placed throughout the concourse. 

Like movie night, two concession stands will be open as well as two Steakadelphia stands. There will be multiple beer stands open including the Miller Lite Tiki Hut. The Cubs Den Team Store will be open with a special Cubs sale and the splash pad will be on.

You can purchase tickets here.

The additional Watch Party dates will be announced at a later time.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Remembering Notre Dame alum Regis Philbin

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Megan Smedley
Regis Philbin was a frequent guest on “Countdown to Kickoff” chatting with our late Jeff Jeffers.

Sports

Remembering Notre Dame alum Regis Philbin

Updated: 1 hour ago
Regis Philbin was a frequent guest on “Countdown to Kickoff” chatting with our late Jeff Jeffers.

Mlb

Yelich, Smoak homer, tempers flare as Brewers beat Cubs 8-3

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Matt Carlson
Christian Yelich and Justin Smoak hit long home runs, umpires intervened before a shouting match between the teams got too serious and the Milwaukee Brewers powered past the Chicago Cubs 8-3.

Mlb

García homers twice as White Sox pound Twins 10-3

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jay Cohen
Leury García homered from both sides of the plate, helping Dallas Keuchel and the Chicago White Sox pound the Minnesota Twins 10-3.

Latest News

Mlb

Tigers celebrate Cabrera milestones, rally 6-4 over Reds

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Miguel Cabrera passed two superstars with a homer, and JaCoby Jones hit a two-run shot in the ninth off Raisel Iglesias, rallying the Detroit Tigers to a 6-4 victory over the Cincinnati Reds.

Basketball

Hines-Allen, white-hot Mystics beat Fever 101-76

Updated: 1 hours ago
Myisha Hines-Allen scored a career-high 27 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and the Washington Mystics beat the Indiana Fever 101-76 in the season opener for both teams.

Sports

Regis Philbin and Larry King interview on "Countdown to Kickoff"

Updated: 5 hours ago
In 2002, Philbin brought Larry King to his first Notre Dame football game. The two appeared on “Countdown” for a memorable interview.

Notre Dame

Former Irish women’s basketball star Natalie Achonwa earns Dawn Staley Community Leadership award

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 11:04 PM EDT
Achonwa previously earned the 2019 season-long WNBA Community Assist Award in recognition of her commitment and dedication to giving back to the community and helping organizations that focus on mental health, anti-bullying and suicide prevention in addition to helping with education and literacy among youth, adopt-a-pet and empowering women.

Notre Dame

Beth Morgan-Cunningham to become assistant coach at Duke

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 10:29 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Fighting Irish legend and former Notre Dame women's basketball assistant coach Beth Morgan-Cunningham will now be an assistant at Duke. She had been as assistant at Notre Dame over the last eight seasons.

Mlb

Opening impression: Moustakas leads Reds over Tigers 7-1

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 10:21 PM EDT
Tigers fall to the Reds 7-1 on Opening Day.