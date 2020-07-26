Scattered showers and thunderstorms Monday will put an end to the heat and humidity

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The heat was turned up across Michiana this afternoon. Temperatures rose into the lower 90s with dewpoints that hit the upper 70s in some locations. This caused it to feel very swampy outside and also caused the heat index to shoot up to the triple digits. Even topping out at 108 in a few locations. This heat is on its way out though. Overnight we will remain warm and muggy only dropping into the low 70s. But changes are on the way.

A cold front will approach the area on Monday morning and bring the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. This will begin to cool us off because by Monday evening things start to clear out. Drier air moves in, meaning less humidity. And temperatures will be in the lower 80s for highs through the upcoming week. A few chances for scattered showers and maybe a rumble of thunder Wednesday and Thursday evening. This is a small chance at this point, but we will watch to see how this evolves. All and all it will be feeling much more comfortable once we get to Tuesday and beyond!

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy with increasing clouds overnight. A chance to see a few scattered showers or thunderstorms. Otherwise warm and muggy. Low of 73.

MONDAY: Chace for scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. Becoming cooler and less humid. High of 83.

TUESDAY: Warm with sunshine and low humidity. High of 81.

WEDNESDAY: More sunshine with temperatures in the lower 80s. Lower humidity remains in place. High of 83.

Daily Climate Report:

Sunday’s High: 92

Sunday’s Low: 69

Precipitation: 0.00″

