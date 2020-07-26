Advertisement

Recent high school graduate carries on family legacy during pandemic

By Monica Murphy
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

Recent Adams High School graduate, 18-year-old Miles Kuharic, decided to carry on a family legacy during the pandemic.

“This really happened over your initial shutdown of corona when everything shut down. We already had the idea. I had already been talking about doing it and this gave us the perfect chance to have a lot of free time to put into it,” Kuharic said.

He is the fourth generation to now grow gardens on family property.

The property was first purchased by his great grandparents over 100 years ago.

The gardens sat bare for a few years, but Kuharic decided to get the ball rolling again.

“My entire life, I’ve only ever heard the stories of how back to back...just real vibrant beautiful gardens...the whole community coming together to just kind of support this business, and I just thought, wow, that would be something really fun to do. That would be something I would really enjoy because I love being outside. I love working with my hands,” Kuharic said.

Kuharic said he put about $1,000 of work into the project.

“They smell nice. They look nice. You know, it invokes a lot of emotion for people, and they are great for any occasion. You know, if you’re sad, flowers can cheer you up. If you are happy, they make you happier. If you are a little angry at someone and they buy you flowers, you might forgive them,” Kuharic said.

Kuharic delivers bouquets on his tricycle around town.

“And so it just became an integral part of the business, and we named the business Bicycle Bouquets...Whenever I bring someone their flowers, they are always like, ‘Ahh thank you so much. They are beautiful,” Kuharic said.

It is $10 for a bouquet and then $15 if you would like the bouquet delivered to your door.

Kuharic will only deliver in the downtown South Bend area.

If you are interested in a bouquet, you can email Kuharic at bicyclebouquets.sb@gmail.com

You can also reach Kuharic by phone at (574) 315-3497.

