Michigan reports 0 new coronavirus deaths, 1,041* new cases

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 0 new coronavirus cases and 1,041* new cases on Sunday.

*As reported yesterday, messaging system issues resulted in the delay of laboratory result referrals from Friday evening through Saturday morning. The issue has been resolved and the back-logged referrals have been processed. Today’s new cases include a portion of referrals that would have appeared in Saturday’s daily count, but had not been processed at the time of Saturday’s report.

There have been at least 6,149 deaths and 78,019 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Saturday: 14* more coronavirus deaths, 437 new cases were reported.

Friday: 3 more coronavirus deaths, 594 new cases were reported.

Thursday: 7 more coronavirus deaths, 699 new cases were reported.

Wednesday: 6 more coronavirus deaths, 523 new cases were reported.

Tuesday: 9 more coronavirus deaths, 573 new cases were reported. (This includes 4 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.)

Monday: 7 more coronavirus deaths, 489 new cases were reported.

Berrien County has had 63 deaths and 1,291 confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 8 deaths and 261 confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 6 deaths and 526 confirmed and probable cases.

You can find much more information at michigan.gov/coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.