Indiana reports 8 more coronavirus deaths, 860 new cases

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 8 more coronavirus deaths and 860 new cases on Sunday.

At least 2,706 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Sunday, and there have been at least 62,372 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

The Indiana State Department of Health has not reported the number of patients who have recovered. For more information, visit their online dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

