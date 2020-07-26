Hot and humid Sunday but changes are on the way

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Heat and humidity will be present under plenty of sunshine for your Sunday, but we do have some changes on the way! Before these changes temperatures will be in the low 90s for Sunday with a heat index nearing the century mark. The heat will not last long though as a cold front approaches from the North bringing with it the chance to see some scattered showers and thunderstorms late Sunday night and through Monday. This will not by any means be a drenching rain, but some isolated storms could produce pockets of heavier rain.

After this front advances South, we dry out and have plenty of sunshine for the rest of the week. Temperatures will hover in the lower 80s for afternoon highs as well. The best part of all of this is, this air mass moving in is drier, meaning lower humidity so it will feel more comfortable out there than it has the past few days. Then we bring in some chances later in the week for some summer afternoon pop up thunderstorm chances.

SUNDAY: Plenty of sunshine. Hot and Humid with temperatures in the low 90s and a heat index nearing 100. High of 92.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy with increasing clouds overnight. A chance to see a few scattered showers or thunderstorms. Otherwise warm and muggy. Low of 73.

MONDAY: Chace for scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. Becoming cooler and less humid. High of 83.

TUESDAY: Warm with sunshine and low humidity. High of 81.

WEDNESDAY: More sunshine with temperatures in the lower 80s. Lower humidity remains in place. High of 83.

Daily Climate Report:

Saturday’s High: 87

Saturday’s Low: 64

Precipitation: 0.00″

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.