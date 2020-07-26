Advertisement

Hot and humid Sunday but changes are on the way

Sunshine will be present for Sunday as temperatures top out in the low 90s. The humidity on the rise again and will create a feel of near 100 degrees in some areas. This doesn’t last long as changes are coming to start your week.
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Heat and humidity will be present under plenty of sunshine for your Sunday, but we do have some changes on the way! Before these changes temperatures will be in the low 90s for Sunday with a heat index nearing the century mark. The heat will not last long though as a cold front approaches from the North bringing with it the chance to see some scattered showers and thunderstorms late Sunday night and through Monday. This will not by any means be a drenching rain, but some isolated storms could produce pockets of heavier rain.

After this front advances South, we dry out and have plenty of sunshine for the rest of the week. Temperatures will hover in the lower 80s for afternoon highs as well. The best part of all of this is, this air mass moving in is drier, meaning lower humidity so it will feel more comfortable out there than it has the past few days. Then we bring in some chances later in the week for some summer afternoon pop up thunderstorm chances.

SUNDAY: Plenty of sunshine. Hot and Humid with temperatures in the low 90s and a heat index nearing 100. High of 92.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy with increasing clouds overnight. A chance to see a few scattered showers or thunderstorms. Otherwise warm and muggy. Low of 73.

MONDAY: Chace for scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. Becoming cooler and less humid. High of 83.

TUESDAY: Warm with sunshine and low humidity. High of 81.

WEDNESDAY: More sunshine with temperatures in the lower 80s. Lower humidity remains in place. High of 83.

Daily Climate Report:

Saturday’s High: 87

Saturday’s Low: 64

Precipitation: 0.00″

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

First Alert Weather

Sunday AM Weather

Updated: 39 minutes ago

Forecast

Hot and humid Sunday before things cool off a bit to start next week

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
Sunshine present on Sunday will crank up the heat and humidity across Michiana. Then some scattered showers and storms possible on Monday as we cool off into next week.

First Alert Weather

Saturday PM Weather

Updated: 14 hours ago

Forecast

Turning hot again this weekend

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 6:01 PM EDT
|
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
NICE START TO THE WEEKEND... But it will become hotter and more humid as we head through the next 2 days. Lots of sunshine on Saturday as the humidity begins to increase. Sunday will become quite hot and humid with partly sunny skies. We have a good chance to get some showers and a thunderstorm Sunday night (especially after midnight) and Monday. After a cool front moves through, it looks like several days of dry and more comfortable weather is coming our way...

Latest News

First Alert Weather

WNDU Weather Forecast

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 5:35 PM EDT

News

Temperatures rising into the weekend

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 7:12 AM EDT
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Meteorologist Kimberly Newman tracking a significant warm-up this weekend as temperatures hit the 90s.

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather Kimberly Newman WNDU 7-24-2020

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 7:11 AM EDT
Meteorologist Kimberly Newman tracking a significant warm-up this weekend as temperatures hit the 90s.

Forecast

Hotter and more humid weekend

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 5:58 PM EDT
|
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
MORE COMFORTABLE NEXT WEEK... We haven't seen a prolonged period this summer where it was not at least fairly warm and humid...but that could change next week. After the next cold front on Monday, all long range models are showing several days of comfortable air, and it may last even beyond the 10 day forecast. In the mean time, it will still be pleasant tonight and into Friday. More heat and humidity will return over the weekend, especially on Sunday. We should then have a good chance for some showers and a thunderstorm Sunday night and Monday...

First Alert Weather

WNDU Weather Forecast

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 5:57 PM EDT

News

Becoming less humid through your Thursday

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 7:57 AM EDT
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
A few isolated sprinkles possible, otherwise please & dry Thursday