Hines-Allen, white-hot Mystics beat Fever 101-76

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) - Myisha Hines-Allen scored a career-high 27 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and the Washington Mystics beat the Indiana Fever 101-76 in the season opener for both teams.

Kelsey Mitchell hit five 3s and finished with 25 points for Indiana.

Tiffany Mitchell scored 15 points and Candice Dupree 13.

Hines-Allen hit a 3-pointer to make it 22-19 late in the first quarter and the Mystics led the rest of the way.

They shot 77.8% from the field in the first quarter and made 35 of their first 50 overall.

7/25/2020 7:17:58 PM (GMT -4:00)