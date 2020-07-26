García homers twice as White Sox pound Twins 10-3

CHICAGO (AP) - Leury García homered from both sides of the plate, helping Dallas Keuchel and the Chicago White Sox pound the Minnesota Twins 10-3.

Edwin Encarnación hit a two-run drive as the White Sox bounced back nicely after losing 10-5 to the reigning AL Central champions on Friday night.

Eloy Jiménez and James McCann also went deep on the second day of the pandemic-delayed 60-game season.

Nelson Cruz connected for Minnesota, which hit a major league-record 307 homers last year.

