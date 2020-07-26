Advertisement

Funeral, burial for Regis Philbin to be held on Notre Dame’s campus

Regis Philbin was a frequent guest on "Countdown to Kickoff" chatting with our late Jeff Jeffers.
Regis Philbin was a frequent guest on “Countdown to Kickoff” chatting with our late Jeff Jeffers.(WNDU)
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The funeral and burial for television icon Regis Philbin will be held on the University of Notre Dame’s campus.

A spokesperson for the University tells 16 News Now that details will remain private, per the family’s wishes.

Regis Philbin died Friday night of natural causes at age 88.

He graduated from the University of Notre Dame in 1953 with a degree in Sociology.

He often returned to South Bend to cheer on the Fighting Irish.

