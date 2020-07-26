Advertisement

Chatwood dominates, Cubs hit 3 HRs in 9-1 romp over Brewers

(WNDU)
By Andrew Seligman
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) - Tyler Chatwood pitched three-hit ball over six innings, Willson Contreras homered and the Chicago Cubs beat the Milwaukee Brewers 9-1 to take two of three in their opening series.

Chatwood gave the Cubs just the sort of outing they were looking for after working mostly out of the bullpen last season.

He struck out eight and walked two in an impressive start for a pitcher who struggled with his control his first two years in Chicago.

Contreras smacked an RBI double in the Cubs’ four-run fourth and a long solo homer in the seventh.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

7/26/2020 5:39:14 PM (GMT -4:00)

Latest News

Mlb

Cron homers in 9th as Tigers knock off Reds 3-2

Updated: seconds ago
|
By Associated Press
C.J. Cron hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the ninth inning, and the Detroit Tigers got to Cincinnati’s bullpen for the second straight day in a 3-2 victory over the Reds.

Mlb

Cruz homers twice and Twins beat White Sox 14-2

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Trotto
Jake Cave hit a grand slam, Nelson Cruz homered twice and Kenta Maeda was strong in his debut with his new team, helping the Minnesota Twins beat the Chicago White Sox 14-2.

Notre Dame

Remembering Notre Dame alum Regis Philbin

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Megan Smedley
Regis Philbin was a frequent guest on “Countdown to Kickoff” chatting with our late Jeff Jeffers.

Sports

Remembering Notre Dame alum Regis Philbin

Updated: 20 hours ago
Regis Philbin was a frequent guest on “Countdown to Kickoff” chatting with our late Jeff Jeffers.

Latest News

South Bend Cubs

South Bend Cubs will host Chicago Cubs Watch Parties

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Megan Smedley
The South Bend Cubs will be hosting four Chicago Cubs Watch Parties throughout the season at Four Winds Field.

Mlb

Yelich, Smoak homer, tempers flare as Brewers beat Cubs 8-3

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Matt Carlson
Christian Yelich and Justin Smoak hit long home runs, umpires intervened before a shouting match between the teams got too serious and the Milwaukee Brewers powered past the Chicago Cubs 8-3.

Mlb

García homers twice as White Sox pound Twins 10-3

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Jay Cohen
Leury García homered from both sides of the plate, helping Dallas Keuchel and the Chicago White Sox pound the Minnesota Twins 10-3.

Mlb

Tigers celebrate Cabrera milestones, rally 6-4 over Reds

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Miguel Cabrera passed two superstars with a homer, and JaCoby Jones hit a two-run shot in the ninth off Raisel Iglesias, rallying the Detroit Tigers to a 6-4 victory over the Cincinnati Reds.

Basketball

Hines-Allen, white-hot Mystics beat Fever 101-76

Updated: 21 hours ago
Myisha Hines-Allen scored a career-high 27 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and the Washington Mystics beat the Indiana Fever 101-76 in the season opener for both teams.

Sports

Regis Philbin and Larry King interview on "Countdown to Kickoff"

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 7:20 PM EDT
In 2002, Philbin brought Larry King to his first Notre Dame football game. The two appeared on “Countdown” for a memorable interview.