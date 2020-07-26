4 injured in South Bend shootings early Sunday morning

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Four people were injured early Sunday morning after multiple shootings in South Bend.

Police were called to the intersection of S. Kenmore St. and W. Jefferson Boulevard around 3:00 a.m.

When they arrived, they found 200-400 cars gathered.

As police were there, shots were fired and cars tried to disperse.

The evidence shows that at least 84 shots were fired with no known reason of the gunfire.

Officers found one gunshot victim who was transported to Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Two other victims later walked in to Memorial Hospital with gunshot wounds, both with non-life-threatening injuries.

Two victims have since been treated and released.

An hour later, police were called to the 1200 block of W. Washington for reports of shots fired around 4:00 a.m.

Police found one victim shot multiple times. The victim was transported to Memorial Hospital and is currently in critical condition.

The initial investigations shows that at least 17 shots were fired.

The Shooting Response Team was activated and has taken over the ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information on either incident, please call Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP or 800-342-STOP. You can also call the South Bend Police Department Investigative Bureau at 574-235-9263.

