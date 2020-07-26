Advertisement

4 injured in South Bend shootings early Sunday morning

Police lights file graphic.
Police lights file graphic.(Gray News)
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Four people were injured early Sunday morning after multiple shootings in South Bend.

Police were called to the intersection of S. Kenmore St. and W. Jefferson Boulevard around 3:00 a.m.

When they arrived, they found 200-400 cars gathered.

As police were there, shots were fired and cars tried to disperse.

The evidence shows that at least 84 shots were fired with no known reason of the gunfire.

Officers found one gunshot victim who was transported to Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Two other victims later walked in to Memorial Hospital with gunshot wounds, both with non-life-threatening injuries.

Two victims have since been treated and released.

An hour later, police were called to the 1200 block of W. Washington for reports of shots fired around 4:00 a.m.

Police found one victim shot multiple times. The victim was transported to Memorial Hospital and is currently in critical condition.

The initial investigations shows that at least 17 shots were fired.

The Shooting Response Team was activated and has taken over the ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information on either incident, please call Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP or 800-342-STOP. You can also call the South Bend Police Department Investigative Bureau at 574-235-9263.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Michigan

Michigan reports 0 new coronavirus deaths, 1,041* new cases

Updated: 1 hours ago
Michigan health officials reported 0 new coronavirus cases and 1,041* new cases on Sunday.

Indiana

Indiana reports 8 more coronavirus deaths, 860 new cases

Updated: 4 hours ago
Indiana health officials update coronavirus case numbers on Sunday.

News

UPDATE: Missing teenager found safe

Updated: 17 hours ago
Teen found safe early Sunday morning.

Notre Dame

Remembering Notre Dame alum Regis Philbin

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Megan Smedley
Regis Philbin was a frequent guest on “Countdown to Kickoff” chatting with our late Jeff Jeffers.

Latest News

News

Recent high school graduate carries on family legacy during pandemic

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Monica Murphy
Recent high school graduate carries on family legacy during pandemic

South Bend Cubs

South Bend Cubs will host Chicago Cubs Watch Parties

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Megan Smedley
The South Bend Cubs will be hosting four Chicago Cubs Watch Parties throughout the season at Four Winds Field.

Indiana

UPDATE: Statewide Silver Alert canceled for Lafayette man

Updated: 18 hours ago
For more information, contact the Lafayette police department.

News

The Family & Children’s Center holds “Candy Run” motorcycle ride

Updated: 21 hours ago
The Family & Children's Center holds "Candy Run" motorcycle ride.

News

Actor from “The Mandalorian” visits Mishawaka toy store

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Zach Horner
An actor from “Star Wars” show “The Mandalorian” made a stop in Mishawaka to meet fans on Saturday.

News

The Family & Children's Center holds "Candy Run" motorcycle ride

Updated: 21 hours ago