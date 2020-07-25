Violence near tent city; South Bend leaders demand action from mayor

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

As violence strikes near tent city, community leaders are demanding action from South Bend Mayor James Mueller to help address homelessness.

Mario Sims is the pastor at Doulos Chapel and agreed to help the homeless until July 31.

“As we remove people who violate our policy of no violence and no illegal drug use from the church, they go across the street,” said Sims.

The violence is a big concern.

This week, a white escalade apparently drove rapidly through the neighborhood. The person inside fired a round from a shotgun.

On Thursday night, a car reportedly drove up at full speed onto the sidewalk.

Then on Friday night, there was a fight that turned bloody.

The South Bend Police Department responded to Friday’s incident immediately.

The department said it receives many calls about tent city, and the surrounding area.

Friday, city officials, residents and neighbors gathered to walk around the neighborhood.

“The dangers of having guns and drugs in a neighborhood. We are deeply concerned about the public health effects on families,” said one person.

“What goes on out here, does not define who a lot of us are,” said homeless individual, Gary O’Brien.

“...We are asking the city for help,” said Margaret Pfeil with the Monroe Park Neighborhood Association.

Monroe Park Neighborhood Association, Sims, and some South Bend Common Council members claim Mueller is not taking action.

“We have to find a better way to help this situation, so this becomes alleviated,” said State Senator David Niezgodski.

“I think it’s great when neighbors, residents and citizens get together and they pool their resources together to demand action out of the government that is supposed to be representing them,” said South Bend Common Council member Henry Davis.

The mayor was not present Friday.

16 News Now reached out to his office, but have yet to hear back.

