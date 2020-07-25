Advertisement

Violence near tent city; South Bend leaders demand action from mayor

By Monica Murphy
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 11:31 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

As violence strikes near tent city, community leaders are demanding action from South Bend Mayor James Mueller to help address homelessness.

Mario Sims is the pastor at Doulos Chapel and agreed to help the homeless until July 31.

“As we remove people who violate our policy of no violence and no illegal drug use from the church, they go across the street,” said Sims.

The violence is a big concern.

This week, a white escalade apparently drove rapidly through the neighborhood. The person inside fired a round from a shotgun.

On Thursday night, a car reportedly drove up at full speed onto the sidewalk.

Then on Friday night, there was a fight that turned bloody.

The South Bend Police Department responded to Friday’s incident immediately.

The department said it receives many calls about tent city, and the surrounding area.

Friday, city officials, residents and neighbors gathered to walk around the neighborhood.

“The dangers of having guns and drugs in a neighborhood. We are deeply concerned about the public health effects on families,” said one person.

“What goes on out here, does not define who a lot of us are,” said homeless individual, Gary O’Brien.

“...We are asking the city for help,” said Margaret Pfeil with the Monroe Park Neighborhood Association.

Monroe Park Neighborhood Association, Sims, and some South Bend Common Council members claim Mueller is not taking action.

“We have to find a better way to help this situation, so this becomes alleviated,” said State Senator David Niezgodski.

“I think it’s great when neighbors, residents and citizens get together and they pool their resources together to demand action out of the government that is supposed to be representing them,” said South Bend Common Council member Henry Davis.

The mayor was not present Friday.

16 News Now reached out to his office, but have yet to hear back.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Two local high schools host graduation ceremonies

Updated: 2 hours ago
Mishawaka and John Adams High Schools held in-person graduation ceremonies.

Indiana

Mike Pence visits Indianapolis, talks reopening schools

Updated: 2 hours ago
Vice President and former Indiana Governor Mike Pence makes a visit to talk about reopening schools in the Hoosier state.

News

COVID crisis: Does America need to shut down and start over?

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
More than 150 of America's top medical experts are calling for lawmakers to shut down the country and start over "NOW." While states facing life-and-death situations shatter coronavirus records and Dr. Birx refers to them as "three New Yorks."

News

Goshen teen victim of possible hate crime

Updated: 6 hours ago
The family is offering a $1,500 reward for information that solves the case.

Latest News

News

UPDATE: LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal crash

Updated: 6 hours ago
The crash happened between a pick-up truck and a passenger vehicle.

News

Indiana State Budget Closet reveals grim outlook

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Lindsay Stone
A recent look at Indiana's state budget reveals a troubling outlook after a dramatic loss in revenue due to the pandemic.

AP

Indiana governor drops mask violator penalty after criticism

Updated: 6 hours ago
The state attorney general had issued a non-binding opinion that only the Legislature could make violations a criminal office.

Michigan

Family and friends continue to search for missing Sawyer, MI man

Updated: 7 hours ago
It's been nearly four days since family, friends, and law enforcement started looking for Tomas Sexton.

Coronavirus

As Indiana coronavirus cases rise, some states are deeming it a “hot spot”

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Megan Smedley
According to data from NBC News and health officials, over the last two weeks, Indiana has seen as 73% increase in positive cases.

News

As Indiana coronavirus cases rise, some states are deeming it a “hot spot”

Updated: 7 hours ago
According to data from NBC News and health officials, over the last two weeks, Indiana has seen as 73% increase in positive cases.