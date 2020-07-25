Advertisement

Two local high schools host graduation ceremonies

Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Mishawaka High School held a graduation ceremony for the class of 2020 graduates.

Tonight's ceremony was held in the high school auditorium.

Graduates were able to walk through the auditorium stage with their high school diplomas in their hands.

Like many schools throughout the country, the graduation ceremony was supposed to take place in May but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

School leaders decided to have the in-person graduation tonight.

Also taking place tonight, John Adams High School holds graduation ceremonies right on the diamond at Four Winds Field.

Students were distanced from each other while wearing masks as families and friends of the graduates watched the event in the stands.

We here at WNDU would like to congratulate all of the high school graduates of the class of 2020.

