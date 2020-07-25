Two in hospital after accidental electrocution in Cass County, Michigan

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Two brothers are in the hospital after an accidental electrocution in Cass County, Michigan.

A 31-year-old and 19-year-old were moving a sailboat Saturday afternoon when the mast struck a power line.

Both men were flown by helicopter to South Bend Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Their conditions have not been released and the incident remains under investigation.

