Two in hospital after accidental electrocution in Cass County, Michigan

Two men were electrocuted while moving sailboat in Cass County, Michigan.
Two men were electrocuted while moving sailboat in Cass County, Michigan.(Cass County Office of Sheriff)
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Two brothers are in the hospital after an accidental electrocution in Cass County, Michigan.

A 31-year-old and 19-year-old were moving a sailboat Saturday afternoon when the mast struck a power line.

Both men were flown by helicopter to South Bend Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Their conditions have not been released and the incident remains under investigation.

