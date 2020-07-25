TRAFFIC ALERT: Work starting on Douglas Road Monday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Starting Monday there will be road work on Douglas Road between Ironwood Road and State Road 933.

The work is being done at all three round-about locations on Douglas Road.

The work will be within the limits of the round-abouts of Juniper-Douglas, Moreau-Douglas, and Twyckenham-douglas.

The road work will carry on through the week with hopes of it being done by July 31.

