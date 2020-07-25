Advertisement

TRAFFIC ALERT: St. Joseph County railroad crossings to close

Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 8:54 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Some railroad crossings in St. Joseph County will be closed for the next two weeks.

Staring Saturday, the Canadian National Railroad crossings at Cleveland Road just east of Capital Avenue and Anderson Road, between Cherry Road and Bittersweet Road, will be closed for repairs.

There will be detour routes to help guide drivers around both projects.

The Cleveland Road detour will utilize Bittersweet Road and Capital Avenue to State Road 23.

Anderson Road details are still in planning.

There’s a chance the detour will be similar to using Bittersweet Road and State Road 23 with Cherry road, instead of Capital Avenue.

