The Family & Children’s Center holds “Candy Run” motorcycle ride

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Family & Children's Center is raising money and awareness for sleep safety among babies in St. Joseph County.

They organized a 70-mile motorcycle ride on Saturday to do just that, partnering with several sweets shops along the way.

“Today is our first Candy Run event. It is a motorcycle ride that is going around to local candy stores that are giving out samples. But also raising awareness for sleep safety for babies in St. Joseph County,” explained organizer Claire Powell.

The Family & Children’s Center got a $15,000 grant to help ensure safer sleeping habits in homes. They have one year to raise matching funds for the grant from the Community Foundation of St. Joseph County. Saturday’s event worked toward that goal.

