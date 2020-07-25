South Bend police respond to 2 reported shootings early Saturday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend police responded to two separate reports of shootings early Saturday morning.

The first call came in just before 2 AM; Police were called to 4429 Irish Hills Drive for reports of someone shot.

The second call was at 110 Lincoln Way East, and came around 2:45 AM.

As of right now, there is no word on the condition of any victims or the search for suspects. Stay with us as we follow this developing story.

