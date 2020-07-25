Advertisement

Silver Alert canceled for Richmond woman

Sarah Porfidio Stafford silver alert
Sarah Porfidio Stafford silver alert(Indiana State Police)
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 3:29 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Silver Alert for Sarah Porfidio Stafford of Richmond, Indiana has been canceled.

Original alert:

A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Richmond Woman.

Per Indiana State Police:

The Richmond Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Sarah Porfidio Stafford, a 40 year old white female, 5 feet 6 inches, 130 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes and was last seen wearing a light floral pattern tank top, pink shorts and blue Tommy Hilfiger flip flops. Sarah is believed to be in the company of her husband, James Stafford. James is a 39 year old white male, 6 feet, 175 pounds, blonde hair with hazel eyes. Sarah and James were last seen in a black 2008 Ford Taurus with an Indiana temporary license plate L094984.

Sarah is missing from Richmond, Indiana which is 72 miles east of Indianapolis and was last seen on Friday, July 24, 2020 at 9:00 pm. Sarah is believed to be in danger.

If you have any information on Sarah Porfidio Stafford, contact the Richmond Police Department at 765-983-7247 or 911.

