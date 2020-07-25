Round dance for solidarity in Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) -

People gather at Central Park in Mishawaka to continue to speak out against racial injustice, and to stand in solidarity with all marginalized communities whose lives have been impacted by systemic racism.

There were speakers and round dancing.

Representatives from Black Lives Matter were also in attendance.

Organizers said they are still requesting that the Christopher Columbus statue be removed from the property.

They also said they will continue making their voices heard.

“It’s important because people expect when these things aren’t tending anymore to just kind of go away and be quiet about it, but that’s not what we’re doing, and we need to keep the momentum. We are still here and the issues still matter, and they need to be addressed,” said organizer Madolyn Wesaw.

Another event is planned for next month.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.