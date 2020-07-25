Advertisement

Round dance for solidarity in Mishawaka

Round dance for solidarity in Mishawaka
Round dance for solidarity in Mishawaka(WNDU)
By Monica Murphy
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) -

People gather at Central Park in Mishawaka to continue to speak out against racial injustice, and to stand in solidarity with all marginalized communities whose lives have been impacted by systemic racism.

There were speakers and round dancing.

Representatives from Black Lives Matter were also in attendance.

Organizers said they are still requesting that the Christopher Columbus statue be removed from the property.

They also said they will continue making their voices heard.

“It’s important because people expect when these things aren’t tending anymore to just kind of go away and be quiet about it, but that’s not what we’re doing, and we need to keep the momentum. We are still here and the issues still matter, and they need to be addressed,” said organizer Madolyn Wesaw.

Another event is planned for next month.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Two in hospital after accidental electrocution in Cass County, Michigan

Updated: 1 hours ago
Two men were electrocuted while moving a sailboat in Cass County, Michigan.

News

Indiana reports 11 more coronavirus deaths, 934 new cases

Updated: 6 hours ago
Indiana health officials are reporting 11 more coronavirus deaths and 934 new cases on Saturday.

News

Pet Vet talks heartworms

Updated: 6 hours ago
Pet Vet talks heartworm on 7/25/22.

News

2nd Chance: Bounce

Updated: 7 hours ago
Meet Bounce!

Latest News

News

Pet Vet segment July 25, 2020

Updated: 7 hours ago
Pet Vet: Heartworms July 25, 2020

News

2nd Chance segment July 25 2020

Updated: 7 hours ago
16 News Now (9 a.m. Saturday) - WNDU VOD

Indiana

Silver Alert canceled for Richmond woman

Updated: 15 hours ago
A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for 40 year-old Sarah Porfidio Stafford

Crime

Man killed, another injured in overnight shooting at Irish Hills Apartments

Updated: 15 hours ago
St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit is investigating a deadly Saturday morning shooting at Irish Hills Apartments in South Bend.

News

Violence near tent city; South Bend leaders demand action from mayor

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Monica Murphy
Violence near tent city; South Bend leaders demand action from mayor

News

Two local high schools host graduation ceremonies

Updated: 19 hours ago
Mishawaka and John Adams High Schools held in-person graduation ceremonies.