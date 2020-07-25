Advertisement

Opening impression: Moustakas leads Reds over Tigers 7-1

(WNDU)
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 10:21 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (AP) - Mike Moustakas drove in four runs in an emphatic first impression, and Cincinnati’s trio of high-priced newcomers turned the Reds’ long-delayed opener into a 7-1 victory over the Detroit Tigers. The Reds tried to make themselves relevant again by spending $165 million on free agents in the offseason. Moustakas and Nick Castellanos each got $64 million as cornerstones of the rebuild. They teamed up on Cincinnati’s first three runs. Completing the trilogy of newcomers, Shogo Akiyama - signed as a free agent after a stellar career in Japan - singled home a run in his first at-bat. (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

Notre Dame

Former Irish women’s basketball star Natalie Achonwa earns Dawn Staley Community Leadership award

Updated: 2 hours ago
Achonwa previously earned the 2019 season-long WNBA Community Assist Award in recognition of her commitment and dedication to giving back to the community and helping organizations that focus on mental health, anti-bullying and suicide prevention in addition to helping with education and literacy among youth, adopt-a-pet and empowering women.

Notre Dame

Beth Morgan-Cunningham to become assistant coach at Duke

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Fighting Irish legend and former Notre Dame women's basketball assistant coach Beth Morgan-Cunningham will now be an assistant at Duke. She had been as assistant at Notre Dame over the last eight seasons.

Mlb

Hendricks goes 9; Rizzo HRs, sanitizes; Cubs beat Brew 3-0

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By JAY COHEN
Cubs defeat the Brewers on Opening Day 3-0.

Notre Dame

AP sources: ACC, Notre Dame eye 2020 football membership

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By RALPH D. RUSSO AP College Football Writer
The Atlantic Coast Conference and Notre Dame are considering whether the Fighting Irish will give up their treasured football independence for the 2020 season play as a member of the league.

Latest News

National

Batter Up! Baseball, soundtrack of summer, is back - sort of

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By BEN WALKER
Major League Baseball has started its most bizarre season ever. The virus-delayed opening day began when the World Series champion Washington Nationals hosted the New York Yankees.

High School

Another Mabrey in Michiana: Ryan Mabrey transfers to La Lumiere

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 6:36 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
The youngest Mabrey sibling, Ryan, has transferred to La Lumiere to play basketball.

Sports

Another Mabrey in Michiana: Ryan Mabrey transfers to La Lumiere

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 6:35 PM EDT
Ryan, the youngest Mabrey sibling, is transferring to La Lumiere and will join the Lakers nationally ranked basketball program.

Notre Dame

Former Fighting Irish stars Arike Ogunbowale and Marina Mabrey are thrilled to be teammates again in WNBA

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 6:34 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
For the first time since the 2019 National Championship, Arike Ogunbowale and Marina Mabrey will play on the same court as teammates again.

Sports

Former Fighting Irish stars Arike Ogunbowale and Marina Mabrey are thrilled to be teammates again in WNBA

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 6:32 PM EDT
Former Fighting Irish guards, national champions and best friends Arike Ogunbowale and Marina Mabrey are back playing together again in the WNBA for the Dallas Wings. Mabrey was traded from Los Angeles to Dallas this off-season and the sisterhood is back on.

Coronavirus

NFL will require fans to wear face masks at games

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 7:45 AM EDT
NFL confirms fans will be required to wear masks at games.