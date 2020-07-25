Mike Pence visits Indianapolis, talks reopening schools

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WNDU) - Happening today in our state's capitol:

Vice President and former Indiana Governor Mike Pence makes a visit to talk about reopening schools in the Hoosier state.

The Vice President and Second Lady went to Marian University in Indianapolis for the discussion.

During their visit, the Vice President says he fully supports the decisions Governor Eric Holcomb and his administration made to “keep Indiana opening up.”

The Vice President also said that opening schools will allow parents to get back to work and give children the learning environment they need.

