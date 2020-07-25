Advertisement

Michigan reports 14* more coronavirus deaths, 437 new cases

Michigan.gov/coronavirus
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 14* more coronavirus deaths and 437 new cases on Saturday.

*The deaths announced Saturday include 8 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.

There have been at least 6,149 deaths and 76,978 confirmed cases throughout the state.

The cumulative death total decreased by 16 due to manual data entry errors discovered during a data quality assessment review.

Thursday: 7 more coronavirus deaths, 699 new cases were reported.

Wednesday: 6 more coronavirus deaths, 523 new cases were reported.

Tuesday: 9 more coronavirus deaths, 573 new cases were reported. (This includes 4 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.)

Monday: 7 more coronavirus deaths, 489 new cases were reported.

Sunday: 2 more coronavirus deaths, 483 new cases were reported.

Berrien County has had 63 deaths and 1,265 confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 8 deaths and 250 confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 6 deaths and 482 confirmed and probable cases.

You can find much more information at michigan.gov/coronavirus.

