Indiana reports 11 more coronavirus deaths, 934 new cases

Indiana health officials are reporting 11 more coronavirus deaths and 934 new cases on Saturday.
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 11 more coronavirus deaths and 934 new cases on Saturday.

At least 2,698 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Saturday, and there have been at least 61,520 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Friday: 4 more coronavirus deaths, 1,011 new cases were reported.

Thursday: 17 more coronavirus deaths, 954 new cases were reported.

Wednesday: 14 more coronavirus deaths, 763 new cases were reported.

Tuesday: 20 more coronavirus deaths, 734 new cases were reported.

Monday: 20 more coronavirus deaths, 658 new cases were reported.

Sunday: 2 more coronavirus deaths, 927 new cases were reported.

St. Joseph County has had 2,743 cases and 88 deaths.

Elkhart County has had 4,308 cases and 70 deaths.

LaPorte County has had 745 cases and 29 deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 754 cases and 9 deaths.

Marshall County has had 700 cases and 19 deaths.

LaGrange County has had 522 cases and 10 deaths.

Starke County has had 147 cases and 4 deaths.

Fulton County has had 108 cases and 1 death.

Pulaski County has had 69 cases and 1 death.

The Indiana State Department of Health has not reported the number of patients who have recovered. For more information, visit their online dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

