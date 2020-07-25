Advertisement

Hot and humid Sunday before things cool off a bit to start next week

Sunshine present on Sunday will crank up the heat and humidity across Michiana. Then some scattered showers and storms possible on Monday as we cool off into next week.
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Saturday featured plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the upper 80s across Michiana. The humidity was on the rise as the heat index reached the low 90s in some places. Saturday night it will cool off into the middle 60s with clear skies, but it will remain muggy into the morning. Sunday will feature more sunshine and higher humidity as well. Temperatures will likely reach the low 90s by the afternoon and because of the higher humidity, the heat index will be approaching the century mark.

The heat and humidity don’t last long though as clouds will increase throughout the afternoon and evening as a cold front will be approaching from the North. Scattered showers and thunderstorms late Sunday evening and through the day on Monday. Once this front moves through, a drier air mass moves in, meaning it will feel more comfortable with less humidity and we drop back down near normal for afternoon highs to the low 80s. More sunshine for the middle of next week as well.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and Muggy. Low of 68.

SUNDAY: Plenty of sunshine. Hot and Humid with temperatures in the low 90s and a heat index nearing 100. High of 92.

MONDAY: Chace for scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. Becoming cooler and less humid. High of 83.

TUESDAY: Warm with sunshine and low humidity. High of 81.

Daily Climate Report:

Saturday’s High: 87

Saturday’s Low: 64

Precipitation: 0.00″

