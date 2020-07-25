Advertisement

Hendricks goes 9; Rizzo HRs, sanitizes; Cubs beat Brew 3-0

(KY3)
By JAY COHEN
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 10:18 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) - Kyle Hendricks convinced new manager David Ross to let him finish a three-hitter, Anthony Rizzo homered and dished out hand sanitizer, and the Chicago Cubs started the season by beating the Milwaukee Brewers 3-0. Ian Happ also had a two-run drive and Ross got his first victory as a big league manager as the Cubs opened this pandemic-shortened 60-game season without fans at Wrigley Field. Showing off an improved curveball, Hendricks struck out nine and walked none in his first career opening-day start and fourth career shutout.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

Notre Dame

Former Irish women’s basketball star Natalie Achonwa earns Dawn Staley Community Leadership award

Updated: 2 hours ago
Achonwa previously earned the 2019 season-long WNBA Community Assist Award in recognition of her commitment and dedication to giving back to the community and helping organizations that focus on mental health, anti-bullying and suicide prevention in addition to helping with education and literacy among youth, adopt-a-pet and empowering women.

Notre Dame

Beth Morgan-Cunningham to become assistant coach at Duke

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Fighting Irish legend and former Notre Dame women's basketball assistant coach Beth Morgan-Cunningham will now be an assistant at Duke. She had been as assistant at Notre Dame over the last eight seasons.

Mlb

Opening impression: Moustakas leads Reds over Tigers 7-1

Updated: 3 hours ago
Tigers fall to the Reds 7-1 on Opening Day.

Notre Dame

AP sources: ACC, Notre Dame eye 2020 football membership

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By RALPH D. RUSSO AP College Football Writer
The Atlantic Coast Conference and Notre Dame are considering whether the Fighting Irish will give up their treasured football independence for the 2020 season play as a member of the league.

Latest News

National

Batter Up! Baseball, soundtrack of summer, is back - sort of

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By BEN WALKER
Major League Baseball has started its most bizarre season ever. The virus-delayed opening day began when the World Series champion Washington Nationals hosted the New York Yankees.

High School

Another Mabrey in Michiana: Ryan Mabrey transfers to La Lumiere

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 6:36 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
The youngest Mabrey sibling, Ryan, has transferred to La Lumiere to play basketball.

Sports

Another Mabrey in Michiana: Ryan Mabrey transfers to La Lumiere

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 6:35 PM EDT
Ryan, the youngest Mabrey sibling, is transferring to La Lumiere and will join the Lakers nationally ranked basketball program.

Notre Dame

Former Fighting Irish stars Arike Ogunbowale and Marina Mabrey are thrilled to be teammates again in WNBA

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 6:34 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
For the first time since the 2019 National Championship, Arike Ogunbowale and Marina Mabrey will play on the same court as teammates again.

Sports

Former Fighting Irish stars Arike Ogunbowale and Marina Mabrey are thrilled to be teammates again in WNBA

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 6:32 PM EDT
Former Fighting Irish guards, national champions and best friends Arike Ogunbowale and Marina Mabrey are back playing together again in the WNBA for the Dallas Wings. Mabrey was traded from Los Angeles to Dallas this off-season and the sisterhood is back on.

Coronavirus

NFL will require fans to wear face masks at games

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 7:45 AM EDT
NFL confirms fans will be required to wear masks at games.