Actor from “The Mandalorian” visits Mishawaka toy store

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - An actor from “Star Wars” show “The Mandalorian” made a stop in Mishawaka to meet fans on Saturday.

Actor Dominic Pace plays Gekko, a Bounty Hunter on the show.

At BuyMeToys.com in Mishawaka, Pace signed autographs for a fee, with a portion of the money going to the store.

He says he's traveling thousands of miles with his son to promote his character, but also to support small businesses that might be struggling during the pandemic.

“I had about 25 conventions planned just like everyone had their own plans but we kind of called an audible on it, and found a way to support small business I’m giving a percentage back as opposed to some actors ask for a percentage from the store, so we’re actually giving a percentage to the stores, to just raise awareness that all businesses are essential especially during this time right now,” explained Dominic Pace.

Pace says in addition to helping small businesses across the country, the tour is a great way to spend time with his son.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.