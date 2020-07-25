Advertisement

2nd Chance: Bounce

Published: Jul. 25, 2020
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - This week in our 2nd chance segment, we’re highlighting a dog from South Bend Animal Resource Center.

Meet Bounce! Bounce is currently a G-E-O pet at the shelter. What’s a G-E-O pet? GET. ‘EM. OUT!

Someone has sponsored her adoption fee to help get her adopted. Boune is fixed, vaccinated and microchipped; all she needs is a place to call home.

You can check out their website to learn more about adoption. You can also call them at (574)-233-0311, or stop by at 521 Eclipse Place in South Bend.

