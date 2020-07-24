Advertisement

Woman attacked in bed by rabid fox in N.C.

Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP/CNN) - A North Carolina woman says a rabid fox snuck into her house at night and viciously attacked her in her bed.

"I don't know what else you could do. I mean, maybe throw a pillow at it or throw a blanket over it or something like that," Julie Loflin said.

Loflin didn't have enough time to grab a pillow or grab her sheets.

All she could do Sunday night was grab the fox that entered her home by the neck and pray.

Her 9-year-old beagle Duchess was on the floor when a fox crept through the doggy door and ran into her room.

"It was very scary, because they've got very strong nails," she said.

A strong mouth latched on to Loflin’s ankle and snapped at her finger. She was able to dial 911 as she frantically held it down for 12 minutes.

Police busted down her patio door and pulled the fox off her

"I didn't think a fox or anything else, I didn't even think another dog could get in," she said.

It was the eighth confirmed rabies case in the area this year, a concern for Loflin and her neighbors who also have seen more foxes.

One neighbor said she’s seen them come close to her house in the last two weeks.

"It never dawned on me that it could have had rabies," she said. "I didn't even think about that."

Animal control leaders say the recent sightings could be from the warm weather, mating season being between January and March and now mothers are having babies, or they're looking for food.

"I left that door open to the house, so off the sun porch so she could get in and out," Loflin said. "We don't do that anymore."

Loflin says she's grateful the fox didn't attack her dog or other pets in the neighborhood.

Copyright 2020 WGHP via CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Goshen teen victim of possible hate crime

Updated: 13 minutes ago
The family is offering a $1,500 reward for information that solves the case.

News

LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal crash

Updated: 21 minutes ago
The crash happened between a pick-up truck and a passenger vehicle.

National Politics

No need to worry, ‘Paw Patrol’ has not been canceled

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Ed Payne
Nick Jr., the network that runs the popular children’s show, said its cancellation is news to them.

News

Indiana State Budget Closet reveals grim outlook

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Lindsay Stone
A recent look at Indiana's state budget reveals a troubling outlook after a dramatic loss in revenue due to the pandemic.

AP

Indiana governor drops mask violator penalty after criticism

Updated: 45 minutes ago
The state attorney general had issued a non-binding opinion that only the Legislature could make violations a criminal office.

Latest News

Michigan

Family and friends continue to search for missing Sawyer, MI man

Updated: 47 minutes ago
It's been nearly four days since family, friends, and law enforcement started looking for Tomas Sexton.

Coronavirus

As Indiana coronavirus cases rise, some states are deeming it a “hot spot”

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Megan Smedley
According to data from NBC News and health officials, over the last two weeks, Indiana has seen as 73% increase in positive cases.

News

As Indiana coronavirus cases rise, some states are deeming it a “hot spot”

Updated: 1 hour ago
According to data from NBC News and health officials, over the last two weeks, Indiana has seen as 73% increase in positive cases.

News

Claypool man facing child molestation charges

Updated: 1 hours ago
A Claypool man is facing charges after two children told police he inappropriately touched them on several occasions.

Forecast

Turning hot again this weekend

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
NICE START TO THE WEEKEND... But it will become hotter and more humid as we head through the next 2 days. Lots of sunshine on Saturday as the humidity begins to increase. Sunday will become quite hot and humid with partly sunny skies. We have a good chance to get some showers and a thunderstorm Sunday night (especially after midnight) and Monday. After a cool front moves through, it looks like several days of dry and more comfortable weather is coming our way...

National Politics

Trump, GOP ally vow Confederate base names won’t change

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By MATTHEW DALY Associated Press
The House and Senate have overwhelmingly approved bills to change Confederate base names.