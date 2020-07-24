Wife run over by husband on golf cart, dies
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Police in Cass County started by responding to a call about a golf cart crash.
When they arrived to the 25000 block of 67th Street, they found an unresponsive woman that been run over in her yard by her husband on a golf cart.
First responders attempted to revive her, but were not successful.
The woman was identified as Patricia Corbidge, 79, of Dowagiac, Michigan.
Police say alcohol and drugs were not a factor.
The incident remains under investigation.
