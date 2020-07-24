Wife run over by husband on golf cart, dies

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Police in Cass County started by responding to a call about a golf cart crash.

When they arrived to the 25000 block of 67th Street, they found an unresponsive woman that been run over in her yard by her husband on a golf cart.

First responders attempted to revive her, but were not successful.

The woman was identified as Patricia Corbidge, 79, of Dowagiac, Michigan.

Police say alcohol and drugs were not a factor.

The incident remains under investigation.

