Washington Park closure extended in Michigan City

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - The mayor of Michigan City is extending the closure of Washington Park.

Mayor Duane Parry says the park will be closed for seven more days, from Friday through July 30 due to recent spikes in coronavirus cases.

That means no traffic of any kind, including pedestrians, vehicles, or bikes.

The closure includes the senior center, the zoo, and Sunset Grille.

The Michigan City Park Board will be meeting to discuss plans for park operations for the rest of the year, and to develop new guidelines for visiting Washington Park amid the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.